Luc Watelet Lecture on Standing Rock
Luc Watelet will be sharing his experience from October & November @ Standing Rock
On Saturday 1/7/17 @ 2 pm at the civic media center in Gainesville Florida
He is a mindfulness psychotherapist & Kundalini yoga teacher from Rochester New York
The reflections of his journey give a natural course & direction to those who choose to protect our pristine aquifers of Florida from Sabal Trail Pipeline
If you drink water & care about protecting Nature Your presence is requested.
Cost:Free, donations appreciated
When:Sat, 01/07/2017 - 2:00pm
Cost:Free, donations appreciated