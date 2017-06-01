Luc Watelet Lecture on Standing Rock

Luc Watelet will be sharing his experience from October & November @ Standing Rock

On Saturday 1/7/17 @ 2 pm at the civic media center in Gainesville Florida

He is a mindfulness psychotherapist & Kundalini yoga teacher from Rochester New York

The reflections of his journey give a natural course & direction to those who choose to protect our pristine aquifers of Florida from Sabal Trail Pipeline

If you drink water & care about protecting Nature Your presence is requested.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated Free, donations appreciated

