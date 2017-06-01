Luc Watelet Lecture on Standing Rock

Published makedameeks - Fri, 01/06/2017 - 9:35pm

Luc Watelet will be sharing his experience from October & November @ Standing Rock 

On Saturday 1/7/17 @ 2 pm at the civic media center in Gainesville Florida 

He is a mindfulness psychotherapist & Kundalini yoga teacher from Rochester New York 

The reflections of his journey give a natural course & direction to those who choose to protect our pristine aquifers of Florida from Sabal Trail Pipeline 

If you drink water & care about protecting Nature Your presence is requested.

Cost: 
Free, donations appreciated
Where: 
Civic Media Center
Facebook Event: 
RSVP via Facebook
