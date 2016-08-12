NAG, Weapon Man, Post Teens, Vägra, Curleys at CMC

NAG (Atlanta)

This sounds like I tried to take a time machine back to a punk show in England in the 80s but something went wrong with the time machine and now I'm still trapped inside that electric ball like in Terminator 2 and it turned my brain to junk but the tunes are rockin baby! This band isn't the band that's playing at that show but they made the soundtrack to the movie about it.

https://werenag.bandcamp.com/releases

Weapon Man (New Orleans)

I found myself singing the track "Weapon Man" by Weapon Man when I was putting gas in my truck the other day it just came outta nowhere and I was diggin it. Only two songs up on the bandcamp but I betcha they'll play three or even more songs at the show.

https://weaponman.bandcamp.com/releases

Post Teens

We haven't gotten it together to cover hey little rich boy by sham 69 yet but you can imagine that we will probably do a pretty good job once we do cover it which I think we will sometime. Will play after Austin gets off work.

https://youtu.be/9rJj8B-Y-KY

Vägra

Killer punx on the come up!! D-beat experts bringing the excellence. My favorite new gville band!

https://vagra.bandcamp.com/releases

Curleys

Love this band so much that I agreed to make this a 5 band show so they could play. This band sounds like dogs wearing sunglasses chasing a car. No songs posted online for these doggys but don't worry, you'll get to see them live!

Cost: $3-$5 suggested donation

