Party Like It's Prom ft Hail! Cassius Neptune / Masune / TBA
Join us for our first raging benefit show of the year at The Civic Media Center. This time, we give you a second chance at Prom. Will it be a wacky 80's get-up? A progressive tuxedo? Perhaps you'll come as an overbearing chaperone. Whatever tickles your fancy!
In true prom fashion you can expect:
+ A punchbowl, among other alcoholic refreshments.
+ Photobooth, manned by our photo editor, Sean.
+ Music by Hail Cassius Neptune, Masune, and one more band that has yet to fill the slot.
Cost:$3.00 - $5.00 suggested donations
Facebook Event:RSVP via Facebook
When:Fri, 12/09/2016 - 9:00pm
