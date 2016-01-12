Party Like It's Prom ft Hail! Cassius Neptune / Masune / TBA

Published makedameeks - Thu, 12/01/2016 - 6:15pm

Join us for our first raging benefit show of the year at The Civic Media Center. This time, we give you a second chance at Prom. Will it be a wacky 80's get-up? A progressive tuxedo? Perhaps you'll come as an overbearing chaperone. Whatever tickles your fancy!

In true prom fashion you can expect:
+ A punchbowl, among other alcoholic refreshments.
+ Photobooth, manned by our photo editor, Sean.
+ Music by Hail Cassius NeptuneMasune, and one more band that has yet to fill the slot. 

Cost: 
$3.00 - $5.00 suggested donations
Where: 
Civic Media Center
Facebook Event: 
RSVP via Facebook
