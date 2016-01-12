Monday Night Movie: Civil Indigent
As the wheels of redevelopment turn in Gainesville, Florida, the battles lines have been drawn in a heated debate over a meal limit that has been imposed on a homeless shelter downtown. 'Civil Indigent' follows Francis 'Pat' Fitzpatrick as he leads the charge against the limit from his protests at City Hall to his quixotic campaign for a seat on the city commission. Eccentric, outspoken and unpredictable, Pat tests the boundaries of what it means to be an advocate.
Cost:$3.00 - $5.00 suggested donation
When:Mon, 12/05/2016 - 7:00pm
