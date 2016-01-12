Monday Night Movie: Civil Indigent

Published makedameeks - Thu, 12/01/2016 - 5:10pm

As the wheels of redevelopment turn in Gainesville, Florida, the battles lines have been drawn in a heated debate over a meal limit that has been imposed on a homeless shelter downtown. 'Civil Indigent' follows Francis 'Pat' Fitzpatrick as he leads the charge against the limit from his protests at City Hall to his quixotic campaign for a seat on the city commission. Eccentric, outspoken and unpredictable, Pat tests the boundaries of what it means to be an advocate.

Cost: 
$3.00 - $5.00 suggested donation
Where: 
Civic Media Center
Facebook Event: 
RSVP via Facebook
