CMC Art Walk

Please join us on Friday, December 2 from 7-10pm at the Civic Media Center as Dancing Ghost Productions presents a one-night exhibition and reading of “Postcards from the Darklands,” a visual and verbal meditation on the accumulation of history, the struggle against fascism, and the human cost of war. Both the exhibit and an accompanying fine-art book consist of a series of digitally altered photographs by Santa Fe College Director of Information Technology Education Jorge Ibanez, with companion texts for each image written by Gainesville poet and activist Jimmy Fishhawk. “Darklands” was previously displayed as the featured exhibit in the Santa Fe College President's Hall Gallery for the month of October.

The Holiday Artwalk exhibition will include of a series of 12 large-format digitally altered photographs, each displayed with its accompanying poem. The event will feature an introduction and some comments on process by Ibanez, a brief reading of excerpts from the poems by Fishhawk, and an opportunity to meet the artists. Wild Iris Books will have a merchandise table on hand, at which copies of the “Postcards from the Darklands” book will be available for purchase for a sliding scale price of $15-20. Refreshments will also be available.

The photographs that became the basis of the project were taken by Ibanez while on vacation in Europe, and then altered digitally to create a series of dark, painterly images that communicate a foreboding sense of history and struggle, the fleeting beauty of everyday life, and the fragility of civilization. Fishhawk then composed an original poem inspired by each image. The result is a loosely-interconnected series of meditations, in several distinct poetic voices, on the way that human history informs and impacts landscapes and everyday objects, works of art, and even nature itself. Some of the poems take a surrealistic look at the clashing remnants of broad epochs of history, from the ancient to the modern, that one may encounter on the streets of any continental European city. Others focus more specifically on the rise of European fascism in the mid-20th century, WWII, and the partisan resistance inside Axis-occupied territory.

About the Artists: Jorge Ibanez is a Gainesville-based painter and graphic designer. He was a founding co-owner of the much-lauded downtown Gainesville eatery Emiliano's Cafe for over 22 years. Currently he is the Director of the Information Technology Education department at Santa Fe College. He served as President of the Advertising Federation of Gainesville from 2010-2012. Jimmy Fishhawk is a North Central Florida poet, artist, and activist. He is currently self-employed as a freelance writer and editor, after many years in the non-profit sector.

Dancing Ghost Productions is a design and development studio that serves clients in the Gainesville, Florida area, across the US, and around the world.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook